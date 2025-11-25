Class 10 girl dies by suicide in Hyderabad; jumps from terrace

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old class 10 student died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda area on Tuesday, November 25.

The girl, identified as Siri Vaishnavi was allegedly upset after being scolded by her parents for scoring low marks in her exams. The Osmania University police reached the spot, conducted a preliminary inquiry, and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Osmania University police inspector PA Naidu said, “The girl jumped from the terrace of her building at around 5:00 AM. She was scolded by her parents for scoring low marks in mathematics.”

Based on a complaint by Vaishnavi’s father, a case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).

Previous incident

In July 2025, a class 10 student jumped to death in Hyderabad’s Miyapur. Hansika, 15, who was a resident of Janapriya apartments in Miyapur, had been studying in a private school in Madhava Nagar.

On July 19, a student studying in the same class named Shaikh Rizwan (15) had jumped off the fifth floor of the school building and died by suicide.

It was reported that Rizwan and Hansika used to be close friends and exchanged messages on Instagram.

On seeing the messages being shared between the two, their teacher had informed the principal, who summoned his mother to the school. While the principal and his mother were discussing the issue, feeling insulted Rizwan jumped off the building and died by suicide.