Class 10 Hindi question paper leaked in Nizamabad

Reports suggest that disciplinary action may be taken against the three teachers involved in the question paper leak.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 2:19 pm IST|   Updated: 19th March 2026 3:19 pm IST
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Hyderabad: An incident of a 10th-grade Hindi question paper leak at a government school in Alur has created a major sensation in Nizamabad district. Alur is the mandal headquarters under the Armoor constituency.

According to the information, the incident took place on Wednesday, March 18, at the Government High School in Alur. Three teachers identified as Nizampur Sagar, Pitla Upender, and Suresh allegedly shared the Hindi question paper with others using mobile phones.

Soon after, the question paper spread widely across the entire district. As the issue came to light, authorities started an investigation and inquiries are currently underway.

Subhan Haleem
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Reports suggest that disciplinary action may be taken against the three teachers involved in the question paper leak.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about whether the incident happened due to negligence by the headmistress or if there was any political interference.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 2:19 pm IST|   Updated: 19th March 2026 3:19 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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