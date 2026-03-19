Class 10 Hindi question paper leaked in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: An incident of a 10th-grade Hindi question paper leak at a government school in Alur has created a major sensation in Nizamabad district. Alur is the mandal headquarters under the Armoor constituency.

According to the information, the incident took place on Wednesday, March 18, at the Government High School in Alur. Three teachers identified as Nizampur Sagar, Pitla Upender, and Suresh allegedly shared the Hindi question paper with others using mobile phones.

Soon after, the question paper spread widely across the entire district. As the issue came to light, authorities started an investigation and inquiries are currently underway.

Reports suggest that disciplinary action may be taken against the three teachers involved in the question paper leak.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about whether the incident happened due to negligence by the headmistress or if there was any political interference.