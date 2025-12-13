Class 10 student dies of heart attack in Andhra leaving classmates shocked

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a Class 10 student of a private school in Andhra Pradesh suffered a heart attack and died in the classroom, in front of her classmates and teacher.

Nallamilli Siri was a student at Dr BR Ambedkar in Ramachandrapuram.

CCTV footage emerged on social media showing Sri listening attentively before collapsing suddenly, shocking her classmates and teacher.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead.

Nallamilli Siri hailed from Pasalapudi village in Konaseema district.

Following her death, a pall of gloom descended on the village. A case has been registered.

Given the sensitive nature of the footage, Siasat.com will not publish the video.