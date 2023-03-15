Class 12 student jumps off balcony of Gurugram high-rise, dies

Gurugram: A Class 12 student of a prominent private school allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of his 13th-floor apartment, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place late Monday night. The 17-year-old lived at the Retreat Society, South City 1 in Sector 41 along with his family.

Reportedly, no suicide note was found on the spot but it was suspected that the boy was worried about his studies and ongoing exams.

The victim’s body, lying in a pool of blood on the ground, was first noticed by security guards of the society and they alerted his family.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

“The family did not raise any doubt and cops handed over the body to the kin after an autopsy,” Sector 40 police station SHO Satish Deshwal said.