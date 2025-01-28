Class 8 student dies of heart attack in Telangana

The child collapsed during morning study hours at the Gurukul.

An eighth class child dies of heart attack in a social welfare residential school in Gopalpet mandal of Wanaparthy district.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a student studying in the eighth class died after suffering a heart attack at the social welfare residential educational institution in Gopalpet mandal of Wanaparthy district. The incident occurred on Monday morning, January 27, 10 minutes after the beginning of the morning study hours.

The child was shifted to Gopalpet Primary Health Centre, where the doctor couldn’t read his pulse and referred him to Wanaparthy Government Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The deceased was a native of Yedhutla village of Gopalpet mandal.

