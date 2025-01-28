Delhi Public School in Hyderabad’s Nacharam receives ‘hoax’ bomb threat

Hyderabad: The Delhi Public School in Nacharam, Hyderabad received a bomb threat on Tuesday, January 28 via email, warning that a bomb was planted on campus and could detonate at any moment.

The school immediately notified authorities. Upon receiving information Rachakonda police and Telangana police, along with bomb and dog squads launched a search of the premises.

While a senior officer indicated the possibility of the threat being a hoax, a thorough investigation was carried out.

The email was sent for technical analysis to trace the sender.

Further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools nationwide received hoax bomb threats, including two in Delhi and one in Hyderabad. The threats were sent via an email sent to the management of these schools late on Monday night, October 21, according to news agency ANI.