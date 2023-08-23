Class 9 student commits suicide at hostel in Karnataka

Incident took place on Tuesday night and the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the suicide.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd August 2023 12:53 pm IST
Telangana: Student dies by suicide over fear of failing in AAE exam
Representational image

Chikkamagaluru: In a shocking incident, a Class 9 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

The deceased student has been identified as Srinivas. Police explain that Srinivas was studying in a private school and stayed at a hostel in Koppa town near Chikkamagaluru city. Srinivas was good at studies and earned a good name among teachers and his friends.

Also Read
Bank manager in Telangana dies by suicide over work pressure

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the suicide.

MS Education Academy

The police have started recording the statements of the teachers and hostel management. The family of the boy is yet to record their statements. Koppa police are investigating the case.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd August 2023 12:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button