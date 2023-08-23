Class 9 student commits suicide at hostel in Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru: In a shocking incident, a Class 9 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

The deceased student has been identified as Srinivas. Police explain that Srinivas was studying in a private school and stayed at a hostel in Koppa town near Chikkamagaluru city. Srinivas was good at studies and earned a good name among teachers and his friends.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the suicide.

The police have started recording the statements of the teachers and hostel management. The family of the boy is yet to record their statements. Koppa police are investigating the case.