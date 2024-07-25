Classic old Telugu films return to theaters, check full list

Hyderabad: In Tollywood, there’s a growing trend of re-releasing classic films, which has become popular, especially when there are no big new movies or when box office sales are low. This trend brings nostalgia to many movie lovers and has proven to be a successful strategy.

It all started two years ago with the re-release of Puri Jagannadh’s hit movie Pokiri from 2006. Since then, more than a dozen classic Telugu films have been remastered in 4K quality and shown in theaters again. Movies like Pokiri, Jalsa, Okkadu, Kushi, Businessman, Simhadri, Orange, and Surya S/O Krishnan have been re-released and become box office hits once more.

This wave of re-releases isn’t just about making money; it’s about giving fans a chance to relive the magic of these beloved films. The updated versions offer a fresh viewing experience, attracting both old fans and new viewers who may have missed these movies the first time around.

The excitement continues as more re-releases are planned in the coming months, especially around the birthdays of popular Tollywood stars.

Fans can look forward to seeing movies like —

1. S. S. Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu on July 27th

2. Nani-Samantha’s Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu on August 2nd

3. Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu on August 8th

4. Murari on August 9th

5. Chiranjeevi’s Indra on August 22nd

6. RGV-Nagarjuna’s Shiva on August 29th

7. Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh on September 2nd.

These re-releases are a treat for fans, allowing them to enjoy their favorite movies on the big screen once again.