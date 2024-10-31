‘Classify RSS-affiliates as extremists’ South Asian communities urge Canada

As many as 25 South Asian communities have come together urging the Canadian government to classify Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) affiliated groups as extremists.

Led by the South Asian Diaspora Action Collective (SADAC) and CERAS (South Asia Forum), the coalition issued a letter stressing the alleged connection between RSS affiliates and rising extremist activities, including violence and hate speech in Canada.

The list of RSS-affiliated groups in Canada includes Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh-Canada (HSS-Canada), Vishwa Hindu Parishad-Canada (VHP-Canada), and SEWA International.

SADAC argues that many of these groups deflect criticism by labelling it “Hinduphobia,” a term that several experts have contested arguing it is used to distract from legitimate critiques.

The letter comes after the recent revelation of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) enmeshing individuals associated with the RSS in criminal activities within Canadian territory. The RCMP disclosed investigations and charges tied to violent acts, including the high-profile assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. SADAC and CERAS argue that this assassination may be just one example of a broader trend of transnational violence.

According to reports, concerns over alleged India-backed transnational violence extend beyond Canada to countries such as the US, UK, and Pakistan, where prominent Sikh activists have received threats. A report published in early 2023 outlines the presence of RSS-linked organisations in Canada and identifies patterns of Hindu nationalist rhetoric, which the coalition argues is aligned with hate speech and poses risks to Canadian minority communities.

“The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, politically affiliated with the RSS, has used Hindu nationalist ideology to create a hostile environment for minority groups in India,” the coalition’s statement reads.

They contend that this ideology has emboldened Hindu nationalist groups worldwide, including in Canada, to intimidate and threaten Sikh, Muslim, Dalit, and other minority communities.

The open letter contains the following appeals to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Extend protection to South Asians and other minority communities at risk. It seeks an investigation into the human rights violations and influence of the RSS and its affiliates in Canada.

Apart from Trudeau, the letter was sent to top federal ministers.