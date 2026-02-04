Classmates attack 3 boys over their religion in Jharkhand

Three Muslim minor boys were allegedly beaten by their classmates and outsiders inside a school premises in Jharkhand, allegedly due to their religious identity.

The incident took place at a higher secondary school in Lohardaga district.

One of them has identified himself as Abrar Ansari. Narrating the incident, he said, “We had just finished our breakfast and entered our classroom. At that point, one of them (whose name is not revealed) kept shouting, ‘Muslalmaan logo ko marenge (We will kill these Muslims).'”

The Muslim boys ignored the threats and tried to leave the classroom. All of a sudden, they were dragged inside and attacked, mainly on their head.

Speaking to local reporters, Ansari, whose white shirt was still soaked with his blood, said, “There were around 20-25 people. Some of them were our classmates, and some were from outside.”

He alleged that none of the teaching staff came to their rescue. “Our teachers just stood there silently.”