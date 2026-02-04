Classmates attack 3 boys over their religion in Jharkhand

There were around 20-25 people. Some of them were our classmates, and some were from outside," said one of the boys.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th February 2026 5:13 pm IST
Three Muslim boys were attacked on their head by their classmates in Jharkhand
Three Muslim boys were attacked on their head by their classmates in Jharkhand

Three Muslim minor boys were allegedly beaten by their classmates and outsiders inside a school premises in Jharkhand, allegedly due to their religious identity.

The incident took place at a higher secondary school in Lohardaga district.

One of them has identified himself as Abrar Ansari. Narrating the incident, he said, “We had just finished our breakfast and entered our classroom. At that point, one of them (whose name is not revealed) kept shouting, ‘Muslalmaan logo ko marenge (We will kill these Muslims).'”

Add as a preferred source on Google

The Muslim boys ignored the threats and tried to leave the classroom. All of a sudden, they were dragged inside and attacked, mainly on their head.

Speaking to local reporters, Ansari, whose white shirt was still soaked with his blood, said, “There were around 20-25 people. Some of them were our classmates, and some were from outside.”

He alleged that none of the teaching staff came to their rescue. “Our teachers just stood there silently.”

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th February 2026 5:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button