Clay idols compete with POP Ganesh idols in Hyderabad this year

Hyderabad: For devotees of lord Ganesh, Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesh idols have been the regular idols to immerse for decades. And a sudden change can’t be expected when it comes to everyone shifting to clay Ganesh idols for Visarjan (immersions). However, on the positive side, more and more citizens have started taking a progressive stand this year for the same.

A visit to Hussainsagar on Wednesday evening was a slight relief from all the chaos unfolding before the people, like traffic jams, voltage fluctuations and power outages. Not to mention the loud DJ music being played even after midnight during the Ganesh processions each year.

This year, clay Ganesh idols have been competing with their POP counterparts, even as huge POP idols continued to be immersed inside the lake, comfortably ignoring the 2021 High Court orders ruling against it.

The Tank Bund in Hyderabad was spared however, and the NTR Marg too was not yet being used for Ganesh immersions as on Wednesday.

Mostly children and women could be seen carrying clay idols however small the idols were, on their heads, before immersing them in the lake. Several five to six foot clay Ganesha idols were also seen at the immersion point in Hyderabad this year.

While the cranes were busy immersing the Ganesh idols, cranes were also seen removing the silt and depositing it at the very spot. Suspense prevails on where the massive Khairatabad Bada Ganesh could be immersed on the final Visarjan day in Hyderabad.