Clay idols compete with POP Ganesh idols in Hyderabad this year

More and more people could be seen coming with clay Ganesha idols to Hussainsagar for immersion on Wednesday

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th September 2024 9:48 pm IST
A considerable number of clay Ganesh idols were seen being brought for immersion at the People's Plaza on the Necklace Road on Wednesday. Wednesday.
Children carrying clay Ganesh idols for immersion at the People's Plaza in Necklace Road on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: For devotees of lord Ganesh, Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesh idols have been the regular idols to immerse for decades. And a sudden change can’t be expected when it comes to everyone shifting to clay Ganesh idols for Visarjan (immersions). However, on the positive side, more and more citizens have started taking a progressive stand this year for the same.

A visit to Hussainsagar on Wednesday evening was a slight relief from all the chaos unfolding before the people, like traffic jams, voltage fluctuations and power outages. Not to mention the loud DJ music being played even after midnight during the Ganesh processions each year.

This year, clay Ganesh idols have been competing with their POP counterparts, even as huge POP idols continued to be immersed inside the lake, comfortably ignoring the 2021 High Court orders ruling against it.

The Tank Bund in Hyderabad was spared however, and the NTR Marg too was not yet being used for Ganesh immersions as on Wednesday.

Also Read
Ganesh immersion: HC upholds ban on PoP idols in Hussain Sagar, other lakes

Mostly children and women could be seen carrying clay idols however small the idols were, on their heads, before immersing them in the lake. Several five to six foot clay Ganesha idols were also seen at the immersion point in Hyderabad this year.

While the cranes were busy immersing the Ganesh idols, cranes were also seen removing the silt and depositing it at the very spot. Suspense prevails on where the massive Khairatabad Bada Ganesh could be immersed on the final Visarjan day in Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th September 2024 9:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button