Cleanse society of increasing menace of drugs and substance abuse, Islamic scholars ask youth

Hyderabad: Birth anniversary celebration of the Prophet Muhammad is a sacred occasion for Muslims around the world. Beyond the festivities, it serves as an important time for introspection, with scholars delving into the issues afflicting the Muslim society and seeking solutions in the light of the Prophet’s teachings.



One pressing issue that found its way into the discussions at the 74th Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Day organized by the All India Majlise Tamire Millate on Sunday was the growing waywardness among the youth. It is disheartening to witness a rising trend of young individuals succumbing to intoxication, drug abuse, illiteracy, and involvement in criminal activities. The question on everyone’s mind is: What has led our youth astray from the righteous path? The answer, as highlighted by the Ulema (religious scholars), lies in the erosion of moral values and a gradual distancing from Islamic principles.



Intoxicants and drug abuse have become unfortunate companions for many young Muslims. This not only jeopardizes their physical and mental health but also disrupts their connection with the teachings of Islam. The Prophet Muhammad’s teachings emphasize the importance of a clear and sober mind, enabling individuals to make sound decisions and lead virtuous lives. “It is vital to remind our youth of these teachings to steer them away from the harmful path of substance abuse”, said Maulana Mehdi Hasan Aini Qasmi, Director, India Islamic Academy, Deoband.



It is the primary duty of parents to keep a tab on their children. They should routinely check their mobiles and chat boxes to find what their wards are indulging in. Another pressing concern is the increasing prevalence of illiteracy within the Muslim community. Education has always been highly regarded in Islamic culture, with the Prophet himself placing great emphasis on seeking knowledge. However, the sorry state of affairs today points to a deficiency in this regard. To overcome illiteracy, it is imperative to promote education and ensure that all members of the community have access to quality learning opportunities. However, care should be taken to discourage co-education as far as possible, said Qasmi who is also a member of the Islah-e-Muashra Committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

He cautioned youth about the pitfalls of social media and urged them not to fall prey to the fake news doing rounds on it. “Our reaction should always be positive like Prophet,” he said.

He wanted mosques to turn into hubs of counseling for youth. Members of other communities should also be invited to see for themselves what goes on there. This would not only help dispel misgivings about Islam but also send out positive vibes. Qasmi faulted the growing trend of late marriages and said it was the main reason for the youth going astray. He called for simplifying marriages so that the community could preserve its hard earned money.

Maulana Ahsan bin Mohammed Al Hamoomi, Khateeb, Shahi Masjid, Public Gardens, strongly condemned the allegation that Islam promoted terrorism and said peace and harmony was in its very DNA. He cited several incidents from the life of the Prophet to show how he condoned his bitter enemies who spared no occasion to harm him. They even plotted to kill him and imposed a social boycott of his family for nearly three years. The Prophet could have extracted revenge when he conquered Makkah but he chose to pardon his enemies and detractors. “This is Islamic way of answering acts of terrorism,” Maulana Hamoomi remarked and said the Prophet always insisted on spreading peace, feeding people and maintaining ties of kinship.

Former MP, Maulana Obaidullah Khan Aazmi, who was the chief guest, threw light on various aspects of the Prophet’s personality and referred to the key role played by him in giving shape to the Hilf-al-Fudul pact in Makkah to establish justice for all through collective action. He spoke about the impeccable character of the Prophet and his ability to resolve disputes through peaceful means. His teachings underscored the importance of justice, mercy, and compassion. It is incumbent upon the Muslim society to reintegrate these values into our daily lives.

Expressing love for the Prophet, he said, required more than mere words. It necessitated a profound commitment to following his teachings and emulating the exemplary actions of his companions, he said.

Mufti Khaleel Ahmed of Jamia Nizamia also spoke. Earlier, Dr. Abdul Qadeer of Shaheen Educational Institutions, welcomed the gathering. Mohammad Ziauddin Nayyar, President, Tameere Millat, said today’s programme was advanced so that it did not clash with the Ganesh immersion procession on September 28.