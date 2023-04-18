CleverTap launches OpenAI integrated content creation assistant Scribe

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 18th April 2023 8:44 pm IST
CleverTap launches OpenAI integrated content creation assistant Scribe

New Delhi: The US-based customer retention platform CleverTap on Monday launched an OpenAI integrated content creator assistant ‘Scribe’.

The feature will be rolled out to customers in April.

The AI content feature can generate campaign creatives, analyse emotions, and rewrite them with a specific emotion that resonates with the brands’ users, according to the company.

“Studies show that marketers only have two seconds to capture users’ attention in the digital realm. This gives marketers a very brief window to engage their users by tapping into the right emotions and AI enables brands to build these customised campaigns. These advancements in AI will open up the next frontier for marketers and bring back the ‘tech’ in MarTech,” Jacob Joseph, Vice President Data Science, CleverTap, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that Scribe can interpret messages’ emotion and suggest the best alternative that users are more likely to engage with.

The technology enables brands to automatically determine the tone of their messages.

With Scribe, marketers can leverage user engagement data based on emotion analysis to develop hyper-personalised content that is consistent with the brand, and also resonates with the user, the company said.

Scribe is currently available to CleverTap Enterprise Customers on an invite basis.

