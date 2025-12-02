Hyderabad: Star actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1 at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Foundation, Coimbatore. The ceremony took place in the presence of a few close family members and followed the traditional Bhoota Shuddhi rituals. Samantha later shared her wedding photos on social media, which quickly went viral and received lakhs of likes.

While many fans and celebrities congratulated the couple, negative comments also surfaced online. Several old videos and photos of actor Naga Chaitanya began trending again. Discussions on Samantha’s second marriage continued to dominate the internet, creating a wide range of reactions.

Controversial Post by Sadhna Singh

A major shock came when Samantha’s close friend and personal makeup stylist Sadhna Singh unfollowed her on Instagram. She also posted a quote on her Instagram Story that read, “The villain plays the victim so well.” The post went viral instantly. Fans were surprised and questioned why Sadhna would indirectly target Samantha.

Samantha's Partner In Crime And Her Personal Make Up Stylist Unfollowed Sam On Instagram And Posted This Story Today https://t.co/HBWekuC1Bm pic.twitter.com/LUtfdg5c3U — Thandel Raju ⚓🌊❤️ (@PurnaMaaya_) December 1, 2025

After receiving abusive messages, Sadhna shared screenshots and stated that people were spreading wrong information. She did not reveal the exact reason behind her post.

Poonam Kaur’s Indirect Tweet For Samantha?

Actress Poonam Kaur also created controversy with a tweet that read, “Broke a home to create your own – sad. The empowered ,educated and Narcissistic woman – who are glorified through Paid PR campaigns. Money can buy weak and desperate men.”

Money can buy weak and desperate men. — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) December 1, 2025

Many users felt she was pointing at Samantha. Poonam also criticized paid PR teams and commented about weak and disappointed men being influenced by money, which triggered strong reactions from netizens.

Samantha and Raj are said to have grown close during the shoot of The Family Man 2. Their wedding has now confirmed the long-standing rumors. Despite the controversy, many fans are celebrating the new couple and wishing them happiness in their new journey together.