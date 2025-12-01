Hyderabad: Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has entered a new chapter in her life. After months of rumors about her relationship with director Raj Nidimoru, the couple finally confirmed the news by getting married. The wedding took place on December 1 at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, inside the Linga Bhairavi Temple.

The ceremony was simple and private, with nearly 30 close guests in attendance. Samantha also shared her wedding photos on social media, officially announcing her second marriage.

Poonam Kaur’s Tweet Sparks Controversy

Actor Poonam Kaur added more fuel to the online debate with a sharp and indirect tweet. Without naming anyone, she wrote that building a new home by breaking someone else’s home is painful. She also commented that weak and helpless men can be bought with money, and accused a certain proud and educated woman of being promoted by a paid PR team. She ended her tweet with strong criticism that has now gone viral.

Broke a home to create your own – sad 💔



The empowered ,educated and Narcissistic woman – who are glorified through Paid PR campaigns 🤮



Money can buy weak and desperate men. — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) December 1, 2025

Although Poonam did not mention Samantha or Raj, many users believe that her comments were aimed at them. Supporters who are against Samantha’s second marriage have been widely sharing her post, causing intense discussions across social media.

Soon after the photos were posted, social media platforms began buzzing with mixed reactions. Many fans and well-wishers congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life. At the same time, some users strongly criticized the wedding and expressed negative opinions. The topic quickly became one of the most talked about discussions of the day.