Centre draws flak for abrupt closure of Maulana Azad Education Foundation

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) recently announced the closure of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF), drawing criticism for allegedly obstructing educational opportunities for marginalized Muslim students.

The undersecretary of the ministry of minority affairs (MoMA), Dhiraj Kumar, issued an order on February 7 to shut down the Maulana Azad Education Foundation abruptly, without providing any rational explanation. The recommendation for the foundation’s liquidation came from the Central Waqf Council (CWC), which regulates educational initiatives for minorities.

Following the decision, a termination order of forty-three contractual employees was issued. Moreover, MoMA ordered the transfer of excess cash to the Consolidated Fund of India, despite the Foundation having assets worth Rs 1073.26 crore as of November 30, 2023, and liabilities of Rs 403.55 crore.

The order requires that personnel and fixed assets be transferred to the Central Waqf Council, with the latter assuming administrative responsibility for the affected employees. MoMA further requested a ‘quick closure’.

Also Read Telangana State Model Schools extend admission deadline

Maulana Azad Education Foundation

The Maulana Azad Education Foundation was founded to boost education among the social groups that face educational challenges. The Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, provided all operating funds for the organisation. Notably, the ex-officio president of the foundation is the minister of minority affairs. Since July 6, 1989, when it was registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, the Foundation had been instrumental in promoting educational empowerment.

Through programmes like the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme and the Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Skill Development Training Scheme, the Foundation worked to improve employment opportunities for minorities and awarded scholarships to deserving girls from religious minorities.

Every year, the Foundation’s various programmes helped hundreds of Muslim educational institutions and thousands of Muslim students.