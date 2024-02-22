Telangana State Model Schools extend admission deadline

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Model Schools have extended the deadline for submitting online applications for admission to Class VI and vacant seats from classes VII to X. The new deadline is March 2.

Earlier, the last date for admission was February 23. So far, the department of school education has received 47,768 applications.

Every state-run model school has one hundred seats available for class VI students. Class VII to X admissions are based on available seats in each class.

Candidates are supposed to pay Rs 200 as application fee (Rs 150 for SC, ST, BC, PH, and EWS candidate). For further details, visit the official website https://telanganams.cgg.gov.in/