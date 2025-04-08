‘Clothes for Rs 1’ offer at Hyderabad store turns chaotic

Hyderabad: In an attempt to celebrate its first anniversary, ‘Trending Fashions,’ an exclusive men’s shop on the main road of Singareni Officers Colony in Saidabad, launched a special offer of clothes priced at rupee one. The social media-advertised event was witnessed by a huge crowd of shoppers on Monday morning, April 7.

When the shop opened its doors, a flood of customers soon spiralled out of control in an overwhelming manner. In the midst of the mayhem, some people grabbed clothes without paying, resulting in extensive chaos in the building.

Confronted with an ever-tightening situation, the management of the store appealed for help to the Saidabad police. Although they intervened, the law enforcement authorities were unable to control the growing crowd. The store was thus closed down temporarily to avoid any further mishaps.

This isn’t the first time a promotional event has gone off track. It echoes previous instances in the state where sales promotions led to unexpected consequences.

For example, in February 2019, a mall in Siddipet witnessed a stampede when more than 400 women thronged to buy sarees for Rs 10, injuring many.

More recently, in December 2023, a store in Bhadrachalam was confronted with a large crowd following an advertisement of sarees at one rupee, resulting in unruly scenes and prompting police intervention.

These incidents highlight the need for effective crowd management and security protocols in organising promotional activities.