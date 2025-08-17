Cloudburst, landslide in J-K’s Kathua leaves seven dead

Jammu: At least seven persons were killed and five others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said.

The calamity struck Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and Janglote amid heavy overnight rains in the district.

District Development Commissioner, Kathua, Rajesh Sharma along with senior civil and police officers rushed to the scene to supervise the rescue and relief operation.

While five persons lost their lives in Jodh Ghati which was hit by the cloudburst, snapping access to the village and causing damage to some houses, two persons lost their lives in landslide triggered by rains at Janglote area, the officials said.

They said five persons were evacuated to hospital from Jodh Ghati where a joint rescue operation by police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers are continuing.

The officials said landslides also hit Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur police station area but there was no major report of damage.

The heavy rains have led to a sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said.

The district administration is closely watching the situation and has requested people to stay away from water bodies for their safety, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the administration to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure safety of people.

The Chief Minister, expressing deep concern for the lives and property affected by today's cloudburst in Kathua, has announced ex-gratia assistance from the CM’s Relief Fund, in addition to SDRF support:



₹2 lakh for each deceased; ₹1 lakh for those severely injured; ₹50,000…

“Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.

“He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance,” the office of the chief minister said on X.

It said the chief minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action to carry out rescue and relief operations in Kathua.

“Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area,” Singh wrote on X.

4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected.



4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected.



The civilian Administration,… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 17, 2025

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the loss of lives due to flash floods in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven people were killed and six others were injured when cloudbursts and landslides struck two places in the district — Jodh Ghati village in Rajbagh and Bagra village in Janglote — early morning.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Kathua district. The initial reports of destruction are truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families,” Mufti said in a post on X.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Kathua district. The initial reports of destruction are truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. In such critical moments, swift and decisive action by the… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 17, 2025

The former chief minister said swift and decisive action by the administration was needed in such critical moments.

“In such critical moments, swift and decisive action by the administration is essential every moment counts,” she added.