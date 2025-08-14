Massive cloudburst in J&K’s Kishtwar, 10 feared dead

Jammu: At least 10 persons are feared dead in a massive cloudburst that struck a remote village en route to the Machail Mata yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The cloudburst hit Chasoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata shrine.

The annual yatra to the shrine has been suspended following the incident as authorities mobilised all resources and are heading to the scene to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation, the officials said.

Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh, are on their way to the cloudburst-hit area to supervise the rescue operation, the officials said.

They said a team of officials led by Sub-divisional magistrate, Padder, have reached the scene, and so far 10 persons are believed to have died in the cloudburst

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

“Anguished by a cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected,” he said on X.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, regarding the matter.

“A massive Cloud burst in the Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualties. Administration has immediately swung into action, the rescue team has left for the site”, he said on X.

Deputy Commissioner Sharma said massive rescue operations have been started in the area.

Officials said the flash floods have hit several houses, as the hamlet is densely populated and located in the foothills.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma said that he received information that a massive cloudburst had occurred.

“At the moment, I don’t think anyone has exact figures, but I believe there could be significant damage in the area”, he said.

Sharma said there is a possibility of huge damage there. “Due to the ongoing yatra, the area is congested,” he added.