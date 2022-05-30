Club Teqila raid: Inspector transfered to CP office

Hyderabad: A day after the task force police had crackdown on a pub in Secunderabad for obscene dances and violation of rules, the Police Commissioner Hyderabad C V Anand on Monday transferred the Inspector Ramgopalpet police station for his alleged negligence.

The police on Saturday night conducted a raid on “CLUB TEQILA” CAFE AND BAR situated at Ramgopalpet, for running Pub illegally by its management without obtaining any valid permission from the concerned authorities. The pub management had engaged girls to lure the customers by doing obscene gestures and dances and violating the Excise rules.

Taking a strong note of the alleged negligence by the local police, the police commissioner Hyderabad had transferred Inspector Ramgopalpet police Shiga saidulu and attached to the police commissioner’s office. Detective Inspector Gaddam Kashi has been given charge of the post.