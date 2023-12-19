CM announces plans for construction of new Telangana Bhavan in Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced plans for a new Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, designed to reflect the rich cultural heritage of Telangana. The announcement came after he held a review meeting with Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal and OSD Sanjay Jaju in New Delhi.



He emphasised the division of assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, specifically discussing the status of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Bhavans in Delhi.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought details regarding the total area and condition of the existing building allocated to Telangana’s share. Officials informed CM Revanth Reddy that the undivided land spans 19.78 acres. Within this, the Sabari Block, internal roads, and Godavari Block occupy 8.781 acres, while the Old Nursing Hostel stands on 3.359 acres, and the Pataudi House on 7.641 acres.

Further discussions revolved around the division of the undivided available land, with officials stating that Telangana is entitled to 8.245 acres while Andhra Pradesh’s share is 11.536 acres as per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganization Act. This distribution adheres to a ratio of 41.68:58.32 between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Concerned about the current condition of the buildings, particularly considering their age of three to four decades, resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal informed the CM that most of the structures need renovation.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasised the need for a new building that embodies the cultural essence of Telangana, discussing and examining plans for the Bhavan with officials.

Instructing officials to focus diligently on the equitable division of assets between the two states, the Chief Minister issued several directives aimed at streamlining this process.