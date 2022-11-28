CM Bommai to leave for Delhi to discuss border dispute with lawyer ahead of SC hearing

Bommai's upcoming Delhi's visit has again fuelled speculation of the much-expected cabinet expansion with six positions still vacant in his ministry.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th November 2022 3:07 pm IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Bengaluru: Amid the simmering border dispute with Maharashtra over Belagavi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leaving for the national capital on Monday. With the issue listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Bommai will meet senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the state’s strategy.

Speaking to reporters in Mysore Monday, Bommai said, “On Sunday we had a meeting and former Supreme Court Judge Shivraj Patil has been appointed as Chairman of the State river waters and borders protection authority. On November 29 I will discuss with Mukul Rohatgi about our strategy on the border dispute which is coming for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 30.”

Bommai will also be meeting some central ministers apart from party president J.P. Nadda during his Delhi visit.

With the Assembly elections due in the first half of 2023, several ministerial aspirants have been pushing to be accommodated in the Karnataka cabinet for long.

