CM directs action plan for 34 govt medical colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, June 16, held a meeting with state health minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha and officials to discuss the funds and other support required by government medical colleges in Telangana.

He also asked to prepare an action plan to provide all necessary facilities in the 34 medical colleges in the state and discussed various issues raised by the National Medical Commission (NMC). He also asked for a comprehensive report to be submitted on the appointments in government medical colleges, promotions to teaching staff, increasing beds in hospitals affiliated to the medical colleges and others.

During the meeting, the CM also suggested offering Japanese language as an optional in the nursing colleges in view of the demand for nursing personnel from the state in Japan and also added that the government of Japan is ready to extend support in this regard.

He also suggested preparing an app to supervise various issues in hospitals, including the number of patients visiting hospitals, doctors and hospital timings.

The CM asked the health officials if any funds, approvals, and others are pending from the union health ministry and said any issues will be taken up with the union health minister J P Nadda.