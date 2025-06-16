Formula E ‘scam’: KTR leaves ACB office after 8-hr questioning

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, June 16, left the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office after nearly eight hours of questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Formula E race case.

According to reports, the ACB officials grilled KTR extensively over alleged irregularities in the organisation of the Formula E race event, which was held in Hyderabad during the BRS regime.

Amid a heavy police presence and media personnel gathered outside the ACB premises, KTR refrained from addressing the press and headed straight to Telangana Bhavan.

Ongoing debacle of the Formula E race ‘scam’ in Hyderabad

After the Congress party assumed power in Telangana, it was revealed that the previous BRS government spent Rs 54 crores, including Rs 8 crores in taxes, on Formula E, the organisers of Formula E Season 10 in Hyderabad, without Cabinet approval. A memo was issued to IAS officer Arvind Kumar, questioning the authorisation for this transaction.

Congress also alleged that Rs 55 crores were spent on the event and raised concerns over inaction against Ace Nxt Gen, a Greenko subsidiary, for defaulting and withdrawing from the event. This led to the cancellation of the 2024 Formula E race in Hyderabad, initially scheduled for February, with organisers citing a “breach of contract.”

With the failure to retain the Formula-E race, KTR slammed the Congress government, calling the decision “poor and regressive”.



