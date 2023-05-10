‘CM doesn’t trust his MLAs…’: PM Modi’s dig at Gehlot post meet in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of following a policy of “appeasement” and taking a soft stand against terrorists, as he blamed the acquittal of the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts accused on this.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Abu Road, he took a dig at the Congress infighting and said, “The chief minister does not trust his MLAs, they don’t trust him.”

Referring to the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, the prime minister alleged that the Congress government in the state did not fight the case strongly, leading to the acquittals.

He also alleged that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in Rajasthan under Congress’ rule.

“Congress govt in Rajasthan is afraid to take action against criminals because of vote bank politics,” PM Modi alleged.

This comes right after the PM met and shared the stage with the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at a gathering in Rajsamand district’s Nathdwara town where Prime Minister Modi launched various projects costing over Rs 5500 crore.

At the gathering addressing the public Gehlot stated that the opposition should be respected in a democracy and hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work towards it.

“If this is done, the ruling party and the opposition will be able to serve the country more vigorously,” the senior Congress leader said, with Modi on stage, stressing that for democracy the fight is over ideology.

It is significant to note that Gehlot also drew the PM’s attention towards pending projects in the state including Dungarpur-Ratlam via Banswara rail line, Karauli-Sarmathura rail line and the national project status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

Following Gehlot’s remarks, in a veiled attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said some people are so full of negativity that they don’t want to see anything good happen in the country and only like to create controversy.

Modi said those who measure everything with votes are unable to devise plans keeping the country in mind.

“Because of this thinking, priority was not given to infrastructure development in the country,” he said without naming anyone.

He said those filled with negativity neither have a vision nor the capability to think beyond their selfish political motive.

(The story has been edited with inputs from PTI)