CM forgotten promise he made to develop Nalgonda: Congress MP

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 26th January 2022 12:13 am IST
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad:  Congress Member of Parliament Komet Reddy Venkat Reddy asked the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao why he forgot the promise he made during the election to develop Nalgonda.

The Congress MP submitted a Memorandum to the district collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil regarding issues related to the District Development.

“The state farmers faced great difficulty for 3 months to sell their paddy,” Congress MP claimed, adding, “Many farmers have not  received the cost till now.”

“I am prepared to cooperate with the State Government for the District Development,” Reddy said.

