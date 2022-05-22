CM Jagan’s London visit a contempt of court: TDP’s Yanamala

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday asked what the real story was behind the London visit of AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family. He alleged that it was contempt of court on part of the CM for not mentioning the London visit in the official itinerary.

Ramakrishnudu said that there were widespread doubts that Jagan Reddy’s foreign trip was aimed at hiding his massive illegally acquired wealth. “The ruling YSRCP should clarify on the suspicions doing the rounds in the state,” he said.

In a statement, the TDP leader asked where was the need for the chief minister to go on a “secretive” trip to London. “Jagan Reddy should have gone on an official and fully authorised trip. How could the CM go with his wife and another person without taking officials?” he asked.

“The CBI court had given permission only for Jagan’s visit to Davos but his special flight took him to London now. The Government should explain whether the CM had permission to go to London or not,” he said.

The TDP leader said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was accused number 1 in over 14 cases of illegal wealth. And that because of this track record, it was but natural for people to get doubts on his foreign tours. He demanded to know that if the court gave permission to go to London, why the CM did not include it in his itinerary. “Was it not a contempt of court to go to London to which the court had not given permission?” he asked.

Ramakrishnudu said that the CBI court orders clearly said that it was “permitting petitioner/A1 to visit Switzerland for the period from 19.05.2002 to 31.05.2022 to attend World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. “It is clear that Jagan Reddy made an authorised visit to London despite being A1 in CBI and ED cases,” he said.

Expressing serious concern, the TDP leader deplored that public funds were wasted on a special flight for Jagan Reddy and a commercial flight for officers. Who gave the right to waste huge funds when the State was already reeling under a financial crisis? Jagan Reddy’s three year rule was facing an unprecedented public backlash on all counts.

Ramakrishnudu said that whenever people revolted, dictators were hiding in foreign countries. “The same happened to Philippines former president Marcos, Afghanistan ex-president Ashraf Ghani and the Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa, and Jagan Reddy is no exception for this,” he said.