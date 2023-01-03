CM KCR appoints Anjaneya Goud as chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana

Hyderabad: Dr Ediga Anjaneya Goud has been appointed as chairman of Telangana Sports Authority to serve the post for a period of two years.

On Monday chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao handed over the orders to Dr Anjaneya Goud at Pragathi Bhavan.

Goud thanked chief minister KCR for the opportunity and assured him of striving for the development of sports in Telangana.

Earlier Dr Goud served as a member of the Telangana Backward Class Commission. He hails from Aloor village in Jogulamba Gadwal District.