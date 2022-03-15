CM KCR assures land, house sites for Journalists & MLAs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today announced that the issue of lands or housing for the MLAs and Journalists in Telangana State will be resolved soon.

The Chief Minister said, “as the matter was in the Supreme Court, I will take initiative soon to resolve the issue. Since MLA and former deputy speaker Padma Devender Reddy was facing pressure on lands and housing by the MLAs and Journalists,

I will take up the matter personally and will find a solution soon”, he declared. Since the MLAs and Journalists are poor and did not get lands and houses in the State after achieving statehood, the State government will be kind enough to settle the issue, KCR said.

“For a long time, the MLAs and journalists did not get such facilities. I will take up the issue for a logical end on our State behalf”, KCR declared. He appealed to the House to support approval of the budget proposals for the 2022-23 financial year.