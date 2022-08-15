CM KCR to attend mass singing of National anthem at Abids circle

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government has called for ‘Telangana Rashtra Samoohika Jateeya Geeta Alapana’ (mass singing of the national anthem) across the State on August 16, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take part in the Mass rendering of national anthem programme at GPO Circle, Abids here on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspected the arrangements for the mass singing of national anthem at Abids and Necklace Road here on Monday and made few suggestions to the officials concerned.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary said the Mass singing of the national anthem would be organised at 11.30 am on Tuesday in all gram panchayats, wards in urban local bodies, important traffic junctions and landmarks, educational institutions, jails, offices, and market places, among others.

He urged the people to participate in the programme in a big way and said that the utmost discipline should be maintained without any movement or noise during the event.

The Chief Secretary said that the State government already directed to all the district collectors, in coordination with the respective Superintendents of Police/Commissioners to prepare a plan of action for the event and make it a grand success.