CM launches 90-day special sewerage drive to keep Hyderabad clean

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the poster of the 90-day special sewerage drive by the Hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board (HMWSSB) here on Wednesday, October 2, formally launching it.

Earlier in the day, state transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar initiated the construction of sinkholes in Sarojini Devi hospital premises.

The 90-day sewerage drive includes maintenance work of manholes till December 31. Its main focus is to prevent sewage overflow and the construction of sinkholes.

The board also plans to conduct an awareness drive for people on sewage management at the field level, with an aim to reduce 30 percent of the city’s sewerage problem.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Prabhakar emphasized the need to reuse rainwater. “Rainwater is an important groundwater entity. It should not be dumped in manholes. Rather, citizens should take up the responsibility to construct pits at their premises to avoid drought-like situations in the future,” he said.

HMWS&SB managing director Ashoka Reddy said the 90-day sewerage programme has been designed to make Hyderabad a sewerage-free city.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar initiated the construction of sinkholes in Sarojini Devi hospital premises (photo/X)

Echoing minister Prabhakar’s statements, Reddy said, “The main focus of this special drive is to prevent chronic sewage problems and the construction of manholes. It is therefore an appeal to construct boreholes in every house so that the demand for water tankers eventually reduces.”