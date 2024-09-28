Hyderabad: 90-day sewage cleaning drive in from Oct 2

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Saturday, September 28 announced the launch of a 90-day sewage cleaning drive from October 2.

The HMWSSB managing director Ashok Reddy said that with the new cleaning drive the department aims to reduce 30-40 per cent of complaints.

“In addition to reducing the complaints, the board is identifying long-term unsolved issues with a permanent solution. Most of the complaints received are about sewage problems,” Reddy said.

The board also plans to conduct an awareness drive for people on sewage management at the field level, he said.

Executive director of HMWSSB Mayank Mittal said, “The cleanliness of a city depends on its sewage management. No matter how big projects the water board undertakes, people will always look at the drinking water supply and sewage management at the field level.”

He explained that by constructing more pits, the groundwater levels can be increased and the demand for tankers can be reduced.