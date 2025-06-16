CM launches Rs 9,000 cr Rythu Bharosa disbursal to Telangana farmers

"The process would be completed within nine days," he said.

The image shows Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy releasing the Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance during Rythu Nestham programme in Hyderabad on Monday, June 16, 2025.
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy releasing the Rythu Bharosa scheme's financial benefit to farmers during Rythu Nestham programme.

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy kicked off the process of depositing Rs 9,000 crore into the accounts of Telangana farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme on Monday, June 16.

“The process would be completed within nine days,” the chief minister announced during the Rythu Nestham programme held at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU). Farmers from 1,034 Rythu Vedikas across the state attended the event.

CM Revanth released Rs 2,349.83 crore as crop input assistance to 41 lakh farmers owning up to 2 acres of land, covering 39.16 lakh acres.

Rythu Bharosa assistance released by CM Revanth Reddy on Monday, June 16

“In the last 18 months, the government spent Rs 1.01 lakh crore on the farming sector. Fine-grain paddy farmers are provided with a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal,” the chief minister said.

