CM, ministers don’t respond: Defected MLA exposes cracks in Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: Banswada MLA and Advisor to the Government, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, was caught in a telephonic conversation expressing displeasure over his alleged ill treatment within the Telangana Congress.

A video of visibly upset Reddy surfaced on social media platforms, complaining about the State government’s failure to release funds for the Siddapur reservoir project in Varni Mandal of Nizamabad district.

He said that contractors are shying away from work or abandoning midway as bills are not getting cleared on time. “The work is stalled because the bills are not sanctioned in time. I am a senior MLA and have raised this issue with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy nearly 20 times. Neither the ministers nor the Chief Minister responds. Do I need to touch their feet? Is this a joke?” he said.

Banswada MLA and Advisor to the Government, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, was caught in a telephonic conversation expressing displeasure over his alleged ill treatment within the Congress party.



A video of visibly upset Reddy surfaced on social media platforms, complaining about the… pic.twitter.com/ZkIOKmzeKb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 13, 2026

The Siddapur reservoir project was launched under the previous BRS government, with a substantial portion of the work already completed. However, after the Congress came to power, progress slowed, reportedly due to several factors, including a shortage of funds.

“I have been in politics for over 20 years. This is not my first time. I have received calls even at midnight. When I served as a Minister, officials would respond to my calls even at midnight. Government orders used to be issued in minutes,” he complained.

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“Do you want me to touch their feet at this age?” he thunders.

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was elected on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket but switched to Congress soon after the Assembly elections.