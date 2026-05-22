CM Naidu directs officials to ensure heatwave preparedness across Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, May 22, directed officials to remain vigilant and issue continuous alerts to people amid rising temperatures and severe heatwave conditions across the state.

Reviewing heatwave preparedness with officials, the CM instructed authorities to identify the hottest areas and issue continuous warnings and advisories to residents there.

“Officials should remain on high alert, closely monitor rising temperatures, and continuously issue public advisories to minimise the impact of severe heatwave conditions across the state,” Naidu said in a press release.

He said protecting lives was the government’s top priority and urged people to take precautions while stepping outdoors during peak heat hours.

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Naidu directed local authorities to declare holidays in areas experiencing extreme heat, depending on prevailing conditions, and asked officials to take immediate measures to reduce the impact on people.

Officials informed the CM that heatwave intensity had increased significantly due to severe El Nino conditions.

Responding to this, Naidu stressed the need to ensure the availability of drinking water, buttermilk, and oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets at crowded places and public gathering areas.

He directed district collectors to intensify awareness campaigns on heatwave safety measures and ensure continuous dissemination of information through media and social media platforms.

The CM advised elderly persons, pregnant women, children, and people with health conditions to avoid going outdoors between 11 am and 4 pm, and directed district and mandal-level officials to remain prepared to handle emergencies arising from extreme weather conditions.

According to officials, 1,349 heat shelters and cooling centres have been established in urban areas, while arrangements have been made at 446 traffic junctions to provide shade for motorists and police personnel.

Naidu also suggested placing water troughs and earthen pots for animals and birds, and directed officials to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water in rural and urban areas by supplying water through tankers wherever necessary.

Officials informed the CM that during the severe El Nino year of 2015, the state recorded a peak temperature of 50.1 degrees Celsius, and temperatures this year have touched 48 degrees Celsius, rising from 45 degrees Celsius over the past three days.

Responding to this, Naidu stressed the need to expand green cover across the state. He noted that improved groundwater levels support vegetation growth and help mitigate the impact of extreme temperatures, citing Annamayya district as an example of relatively lower temperatures.