CM Nitish Kumar inspects under-construction terminal at Patna Airport

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the under-construction terminal building at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Thursday morning.

Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Patna District Magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, and other senior officials from the Bihar government and airport authorities accompanied him.

During the inspection, CM Kumar reviewed the progress of the new terminal building, approach roads, and passenger amenities. He directed officials to expedite the remaining work, while airport authorities assured him that the project would be completed as per schedule.

“Once completed, the new terminal will provide better facilities for passengers,” CM Nitish Kumar said while speaking to the media.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that construction is advancing rapidly and is expected to finish on time. The new terminal aims to enhance the passenger experience and modernise Patna’s air connectivity infrastructure.

In recent months, CM Nitish Kumar has prioritised aviation and urban infrastructure development across Bihar. Besides Patna, he has also inspected Bihta Airport on the city’s outskirts. Land for the airport’s expansion and development has already been transferred to the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Patna Airport handles the highest passenger traffic in Bihar, offering flights to major Indian cities and international connections to Kathmandu.

Additionally, Gaya Airport facilitates international travel, especially for Buddhist pilgrims, while Darbhanga Airport is emerging as a key hub for North Bihar’s regional air connectivity.

The Bihar government, in collaboration with the Centre, is focusing on strengthening regional air links. In the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sanctioned three new greenfield airports in Bihar. Construction of Purnea Airport is already underway, for which the land acquisition has been completed.

CM Nitish Kumar remains actively engaged in monitoring major infrastructure projects, ensuring improved connectivity, urban development, and regional air travel expansion across the state.