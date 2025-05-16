CM proposes solar panels on ORR, smart poles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, May 16, proposed the installation of solar panels along the 160-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) and called for exploring solar power generation on footpaths and nalas within GHMC limits. He also directed a pilot rollout of smart poles in Hyderabad to boost energy efficiency and improve the city’s visual appeal.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the state’s energy sector, Revanth Reddy emphasized aligning Telangana’s power infrastructure with its vision of becoming a 1 trillion dollar economy. He instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive three-year ‘Electricity Plan’ to ensure uninterrupted, clean, and sustainable power supply across sectors.

Underground electricity network planned for ‘Future City’

As part of this futuristic roadmap, the CM announced that the upcoming Future City will be powered entirely through an underground electricity network. All visible infrastructure, such as power towers, poles, and high-tension lines, will be eliminated. The plan includes modernising power lines and upgrading substations to meet rising field-level demand, setting a new benchmark for urban energy infrastructure.

The CM also directed the energy department to prepare for a sharp rise in electricity consumption driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects, including irrigation schemes, Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, new railway corridors, data centers, and Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Power demand is expected to increase from 17,162 MW in 2024-25 to 31,808 MW by 2034-35.

Prepare to manage high power load this summer: CM

Praising the Energy Department for meeting this year’s record peak demand without any power cuts, a 9.8 percent increase from the previous year, Revanth Reddy called for enhanced preparedness to manage even higher loads during summer months.

He also stressed the need for coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to ensure power supply to radial roads and satellite townships. Additionally, he advocated for the development of pumped storage systems to support renewable energy expansion.