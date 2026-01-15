CM Reddy asks Army to shift Southern Command headquarters to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, January 15, requested the Indian Army to consider shifting the headquarters of its Southern Command from Pune to Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister made the request during the Civil-Military Liaison Conference held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Major General Ajay Mishra, DGP Shivadhar Reddy, and other senior officials from the state government and the army attended the meeting.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy brought several requests on behalf of Telangana to the attention of senior army officials during the meeting.

Discussions focused on the swift resolution of land issues and other administrative problems between the army and the Telangana government.

Also Read Operation Sindoor still ongoing, says Army chief in warning to Pakistan

The Chief Minister requested that they consider shifting the headquarters of the Southern Command, which covers Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, to Hyderabad.

He also requested the establishment of a Sainik School in Telangana. Noting that two to four Sainik Schools have been sanctioned in various states across the country, he brought to the notice of the army officials that not a single Sainik School has been sanctioned in Telangana for the past 10 years.

The Chief Minister told the army officials that the Telangana government will be at the forefront in cooperating on matters related to national security. As part of this, 3,000 acres of land have been allocated for the Low-Frequency Navy Radar Station in Vikarabad.

The Chief Minister requested that the army also appoint special officers for resolving issues and conducting discussions between the army and the Telangana government, making it clear that problems can only be resolved through continuous dialogue.