CM Reddy pays tribute to Hyderabad student who drowned in US

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, June 8, paid tributes to Hyderabad native Anurup Reddy Koduru, who drowned while saving the lives of three friends.

CM Reddy described the tragic incident as heart-wrenching. On behalf of the Telangana government and its people, the Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to Anurup’s parents, his brother Ashrit Reddy, and family members. Reddy offered his prayers for the peace of Anuroop’s soul.

In a message sent to them on Monday, CM Reddy said the government would stand by the family during this profound grief.

Reddy observed that the news of Anurup’s death had left him deeply shocked. “At just 23 years, Anurup, who has a bright future ahead, demonstrated extraordinary courage, selfless service, and valour, standing as an inspiration to all,” said CM Reddy.

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In the most difficult moment, without hesitation, Anurup jumped into the water, CM noted, adding that while his heroic act saved his three friends, it cost him his own life. “Anurup’s departure from us is extremely heartbreaking,” Reddy said.

The human values, compassion, and courage displayed by Anurup on that day are a testament to the highest sacrifice, the CM said.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Tuesday, June 9, along with several MLAs, went to the deceased’s house in Hyderabad and paid tributes to his mortal remains.