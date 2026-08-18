CM Revanth assures speedy verification for prohibited lands

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, August 18, said that the state government was committed to protecting citizens’ property rights and assured speedy resolution of the prohibited lands issue.

He reviewed the lands classified under Section 22A with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and said that if an online registration slot has been booked for a property under the prohibited list, revenue officials will complete its verification within two days.

Registration will be processed immediately if a land is confirmed to be private land, he said.

He ordered the district collectors to examine the lands on the 22A list and prepare an accurate list to ensure a permanent resolution.

He asked the public not to approach brokers or middlemen regarding 22A lands and not to believe any rumours.

Also Read Harish Rao demands Ponguleti’s resignation over prohibited lands

Prohibited lands row

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had apologised to citizens on Monday after many private lands showed up on the prohibited list, which makes them ineligible for sale, gift, or mortgage. Prohibited lands include government lands, endowment lands, and properties under dispute and are listed under Section 22A of the Registration Act.

The minister said that the mess was created due to the mistakes of revenue officials who sent the prohibited properties list to sub-registrars without removing genuine patta (private lands) from it.

On Tuesday, the minister asked the public not to panic over the list and assured them that resolution has already begun. Within 24 hours, 30 registrations took place in the Medchal Malkajgiri district and four in the Rangareddy district, totalling 34 registrations, he said.

He explained that private lands regularised during the previous government’s tenure through various government orders and memos, as well as sites that received permissions from the High Court and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)/Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), ended up in the 22A list due to technical glitches in the online uploading process.