CM Revanth calls for expedition of govt hospital construction

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, October 3, directed officials to expedite the construction of TIMS hospitals at LB Nagar and Alwal, the Warangal Super Speciality Hospital and the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here.

Reddy held a meeting with CMO officials and issued several directives to the authorities regarding the ground-level situation of education and healthcare in the state, an official release said.

The CM enquired about the progress of the construction of the major hospital projects, including Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) across the state.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju was instructed to identify staffing requirements, including doctors and support staff and initiate the recruitment process to ensure that there is no staff shortage by the time construction is completed, it said.

The status of the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment and the availability of comprehensive medical services upon the completion of the hospitals was also reviewed in the meeting.

To strengthen the education sector further, Reddy directed officials to ensure that district Collectors conduct field visits.

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He emphasised that the Collectors and other officials must visit government schools, social welfare hostels, and hospitals regularly.

The officials should conduct weekly reviews of facilities in the schools at the district level, remain vigilant on seasonal diseases and undertake necessary repairs in schools, he said.

The CMO officials briefed the CM on the arrangements being made for the ‘Telangana Global Summit-2026,’ scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City in December.

Stating that he would personally inspect the arrangements soon, Reddy directed officials to formulate meticulous plans regarding summit arrangements, guests, and investments, the release added.