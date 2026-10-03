CM Revanth calls for online child safety framework in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, October 3, ordered state government officials to prepare a comprehensive Child Online Safety Framework to safeguard children from cybercrimes.

The framework will be prepared in consultation with the High Court and the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TGSLSA), the Chief Minister announced at the National Legal Services Authority’s Southern Regional Conference.

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh also attended the programme.

The CM called on parents to speak to their children about things they see on the internet without being judgemental. “Every child and parent should know two numbers: 1930 for cybercrime and 1098 for child help,” he said.

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He also reiterated the state’s commitment towards women and child safety and highlighted the various grievance redressal centres at their disposal.

“Our Bharosa centres give police support, medical help, legal aid and counselling to women and children under one roof. Hyderabad has India’s first Child Friendly Court, and the Women Safety Wing of our police department runs SHE-Bharosa Cyber Labs to protect children,” he said.

Through the CybHER app, the state is preparing students and teachers to stay safe online, he said.

On this occasion, CM Revanth also launched the TGSLSA Freedom from Bonded Labour – Legal Aid, Rescue, Rehabilitation and Re-integration Scheme, 2026, to provide a simple mechanism for reporting of incidents of bonded labour and to spread awareness on the rights of the labour.