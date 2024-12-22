Telangana CM Revanth condemns attacks on houses of film personalities

Revanth Reddy directed the DGP and the city police commissioner to deal sternly while protecting the law and order situation in the city.

Published: 22nd December 2024 10:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the attack on the residences of film personalities, chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the director general of police (DGP) and the city police commissioner to deal sternly while protecting the law and order situation in the city.

In an X post, the chief minister ordered the police to keep a hawk eye on such incidents.

The CM’s comments came after OUJAC activists threw tomatoes and damaged flower pots at Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s residence, earlier in the day.

They demanded justice for the family of 35-year-old Revathi, who died in the stampede caused during the premier of Pushpa 2 The Rise in Sandhya Theatre on December 2.

The OU JAC demanded the actor pay a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the family. The students, holding placards, squatted on the road in front of the gate.

On information, police rushed to the spot and whisked away the OUJAC members. Additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure there is no law and order breakdown.

