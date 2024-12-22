Telangana CM Revanth condemns attacks on houses of film personalities

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the attack on the residences of film personalities, chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the director general of police (DGP) and the city police commissioner to deal sternly while protecting the law and order situation in the city.

In an X post, the chief minister ordered the police to keep a hawk eye on such incidents.

The CM’s comments came after OUJAC activists threw tomatoes and damaged flower pots at Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s residence, earlier in the day.

సినీ ప్రముఖుల ఇళ్ల పై దాడి ఘటనను ఖండిస్తున్నాను.



శాంతి భద్రతల విషయంలో కఠినంగా వ్యవహరించాల్సిందిగా రాష్ట్ర డీజీపీ, నగర పోలీసు కమిషనర్ ను ఆదేశిస్తున్నాను. ఈ విషయంలో ఎలాంటి అలసత్వాన్ని సహించేది లేదు.



సంధ్య థియేటర్ ఘటనలో సంబంధం లేని పోలీసు సిబ్బంది స్పందించకుండా ఉన్నతాధికారులు… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 22, 2024

They demanded justice for the family of 35-year-old Revathi, who died in the stampede caused during the premier of Pushpa 2 The Rise in Sandhya Theatre on December 2.

The OU JAC demanded the actor pay a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the family. The students, holding placards, squatted on the road in front of the gate.

On information, police rushed to the spot and whisked away the OUJAC members. Additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure there is no law and order breakdown.