CM Revanth felicitates UPSC 2023 Telangana topper Ananya Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, April 20, felicitated Donurur Ananya Reddy who secured the third rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 and emerged among the toppers.

The CM felicitated the young woman from Mahabubnagar and blessed her with her achievement.

#Telangana: CM @revanth_anumula felicitating D Ananya Reddy at his residence today, who secured All India Rank 3 in recent #UPSC civil services exams results.@TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/IgeAiILhTN — L Venkat Ram Reddy (@LVReddy73) April 20, 2024

“…I had been preparing for UPSC for two full years. This is my first attempt. I feel extremely happy and grateful that I have been able to achieve this rank in my first attempt…I want to do service to the people. That spirit of public service that acted as a source of motivation throughout the journey…,” she said, speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | Ananya Reddy says, "…I had been preparing for UPSC for two full years. This is my first attempt. I feel extremely happy and grateful that I have been able to achieve this rank in my first attempt…I want to do service to the people. That spirit of public service that… https://t.co/9KBrqGS7IO pic.twitter.com/dFmxuw4vzS — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

The UPSC announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2023 on its official website on Tuesday, April 16.

The exam was conducted in three stages – Prelims, Mains, and Interview, and the results were declared at different intervals after the completion of each stage.

The Prelims result was declared approximately 3-4 weeks after the exam, the Mains result was announced 2-3 months after the exam, and the final result was released 4-5 months after the exam.

The final result contains the names and roll numbers of the candidates selected for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other services.

A total of 1,016 candidates were selected for appointment in various services.