CM Revanth gives Rs 2 lakh to deceased Swiggy agent’s kin 

After learning about the family's situation, the CM directed officials to allocate Rs 2 lakh from the CMRF to the family of the deceased 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2023 5:02 pm IST
Revanth gives ₹2 Lakhs to Swiggy delivery boy's kin from CMRF 

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy gave Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of a Swiggy agent, Mohammed Rizwan, who died after falling off from a building where he had gone to deliver an order earlier this year. 

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The move came after the government held a meeting with Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union on December 23. During the meeting, the chief minister spoke about the tragic incident of Rizwan’s death. He spoke about the previous (BRS) government’s lack of response to the family’s pleas.

After learning about the family’s situation, the chief minister directed officials to allocate Rs 2 lakh from the CMRF to the family of the deceased. 

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2023 5:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button