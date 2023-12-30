CM Revanth gives Rs 2 lakh to deceased Swiggy agent’s kin 

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy gave Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of a Swiggy agent, Mohammed Rizwan, who died after falling off from a building where he had gone to deliver an order earlier this year.

The move came after the government held a meeting with Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union on December 23. During the meeting, the chief minister spoke about the tragic incident of Rizwan’s death. He spoke about the previous (BRS) government’s lack of response to the family’s pleas.

After learning about the family’s situation, the chief minister directed officials to allocate Rs 2 lakh from the CMRF to the family of the deceased.