CM Revanth hails contributions of Arya Vysyas, assures support

Hyderabad: Hailing the contributions of Arya Vysyas to various spheres of society, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, September 13, said the government would support the community.

Observing that the community did not get due recognition as it stayed away from publicity, he urged them to stay united so that the government and politicians are compelled to provide help and encouragement.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the ‘Arya Vysya Atma Gourava Bhavanam’ (self-respect bhavan) here, the CM said the government would extend support for its construction.

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The government has set up an Arya Vysya Corporation to work for the welfare of the community, he said.

Lauding the contributions of Arya Vysyas in various walks of life, Reddy said the community members offer loans to the poor in villages without any sureties, besides offering their advice with wisdom.

Recalling the services of Arya Vysya Congress leaders, he said former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah was the longest-serving finance minister in the governments led by Chief Ministers Marri Channa Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana came into existence as a surplus state due to Rosaiah’s stewardship.

Reddy said his government installed Rosaiah’s statue, though some persons opposed it on the grounds that the departed leader is a native of Andhra.

While Mahatma Gandhi, who is widely known all over the world, sacrificed his life for the sake of the nation, Andhra State came into existence due to the 58-day fast of Potti Sriramulu. Both are proud Arya Vysyas, he said.

Praising the farsightedness and helping nature of Arya Vysyas, Reddy urged them to continue their good work.