CM Revanth instructs fair, transparent TSPSC chairman appointment

A team of senior officials will travel to several states to study the various functioning of respective public service commissions, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Chief Minister Revanth reddy ordered officials to study the performance of the Public Service Commissions of other states along with the UPSC which conducts job recruitments and job entrance examinations effectively and submit a detailed report.

Hyderabad: Following the resignation of TSPSC chairman Janardan Reddy, the newly-elected Congress government has decided to conduct fair and transparent appointments.

In a review meeting held with officials on Tuesday, December 12, chief minister Revanth Reddy instructed to ensure that appointments for the chairman and members of TSPSC adhere to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court of India.

He enquired about the formation of TSPSC, the appointments process, the current and remaining status of appointment processes, examinations and

A team of senior officials will travel to several states to study and make a comprehensive report on various functioning of respective public service commissions, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He also enquired about the infamous Group 1 paper leak.

The previous day, the TSPSC chairman Janardan Reddy resigned after it faced intense scrutiny over the leakage and postponement of competitive examination papers conducted by the TSPSC, leading to widespread confusion and frustration among the unemployed youth of Telangana.

The state government’s decision to revamp the entire examination schedule for groups I, II, III, and IV reflects a commitment to address the issues head-on and restore faith in the examination system. As Telangana grapples with these challenges, the focus remains on ensuring the integrity and fairness of the TSPSC’s operations, crucial for the future of the state’s aspiring professionals.

