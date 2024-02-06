Revanth knows nothing about irrigation projects: Ex-CM KCR

Hyderabad: Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao criticised chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to hand over the management of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar irrigation projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), a move recently agreed upon by both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made his first appearance at the BRS party office Tuesday, February 6, since his hip injury two months ago. He said, “CM Revanth Reddy knows nothing about irrigation projects. They (the Congress government) do not know the damage that will be done if the projects are handed over to KRMB. Our government did not agree to hand over the projects for a reason,” KCR said.

“The interests of the state are important for India. If the projects go under the purview of the Krishna Board, the state will suffer severe losses,” he added.

This reaction comes after Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief, C Muralidhar, and Andhra Pradesh Engineer-in-Chief, Narayana Reddy, announced the decision following a recent KRMB meeting.

Public meeting in Nalagonda on Feb 13

Addressing BRS party workers and the media, KCR also announced a public meeting in Nalgonda on February 13 to oppose handing over the management of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar to KRMB.

“We will organise the meeting on February 13, no matter how many obstacles are created,” said.

KCR who suffered a hip fracture in December following the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, has been recuperating and only recently resumed public appearances.

He took oath as Gajwel MLA on February 1, after a delay due to his injury.