CM Revanth lays foundation for Future City Police Commissionerate

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, April 28, said the state government plans to develop the proposed ‘Bharat Future City‘ on the outskirts of Hyderabad as a world-class urban hub capable of competing with global cities such as Singapore.

Speaking after performing the bhumi puja for the Future City Police Commissionerate, he said the government is developing key facilities in the area, including a Skills University and administrative offices.

“We are learning from countries such as South Korea, Japan and Germany, and from cities like Singapore. We are also looking to cities like New York as models. We want to create a city like Singapore—Bharat Future City—for future generations,” he said.

“Our government’s policy is to compete with cities that serve as role models for us. The state government has decided to develop this city in such a way that it competes with them,” he added.

The Future City office will be inaugurated in May.

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He said that the Outer Ring Road, Hitech City, the international airport and Cyberabad, which are now sources of pride for Hyderabad, were once only ideas. Some people had even doubted whether such projects were feasible and had ridiculed leaders who proposed them, he said.

Noting that some farmers have reservations about parting with their lands for the Future City project, he urged public representatives and officials to convince them, assuring that the government would address their concerns.

“I am appealing to the farmers and people of this region. The legal process of issuing notifications is already complete. The land will be transferred to the government. There is no possibility of stopping it,” he said.

He assured that the government would safeguard the interests of landowners while ensuring the development of the region.

The government would develop the Future City in such a way that “whether it is Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump or Elon Musk, they would feel they had missed an opportunity if they did not invest in it,” he said.

With the Centre sanctioning three high-speed trains—Hyderabad–Mumbai, Hyderabad–Chennai via Amaravati, and Hyderabad–Bengaluru—the government will allocate land for a high-speed rail hub at Shamshabad, he said.

Shamshabad will be connected to the metro network, and a major bus terminal will also be set up there, he added.

Shamshabad is located close to the Future City.

Taking a veiled dig at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and party leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao over their criticism of the project, he remarked that “Shukracharya is confined to a farmhouse, while his disciples Maricha and Subahu are moving around.”

On the occasion, the CM appealed to former CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Muppalla Lakshman Rao, alias Ganapati, a native of Telangana, to join the mainstream.

“It has come to the government’s notice that your health is not good. The government will take responsibility for providing you with medical treatment and ensuring your safety. You can raise people’s issues openly, and the government is there to address them,” he said.

He also appealed to Maoists still underground to join the mainstream.

The CM handed over appointment letters to 20 tribal youth from areas previously affected by Naxalism, appointing them as “Giri Darshak” (tourist guides).